Hudson Falls HS to go remote due to new COVID case

HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Hudson Falls CSD learned on March 14 that a member of the high school community has tested positive for COVID-19. In response, students at the high school will continue with remote learning until at least March 22.

“This is a huge disappointment for us,” said Interim Superintendent Jon Hunter. “We have maintained the highest levels of safety protocols however a positive case can happen and all COVID events must be addressed. We want our students learning in our buildings. But the reality is we just don’t have the staffing to reopen safely in our high school building.”

The District says they want all students to be supported. Administrators notified students in grades 9-12 they should join their Google classrooms for online learning for March 15. Additionally, buses will depart from the high school for New Visions and CTE BOCES students.

The HFCSD will continue to serve meals Monday through Friday for any student. Meals are served at the Franklin Street side of the high school from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each weekday.