Hudson Falls CSD moves to remote learning due to COVID case

HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hudson Falls Central School District was informed that an individual in the Hudson Falls High School community has tested positive for COVID-19. Beginning Wednesday. Dec. 9 through Friday, Dec. 11, Hudson Falls CSD will pause all in-person and hybrid instruction and move to 100% remote instruction district-wide.

Upon completion of the Department of Health cleaning and safety protocols, Hudson Falls will notify parents of the date for return to in-person, hybrid learning. As of now, that date will be no earlier than Monday, Dec. 14.

