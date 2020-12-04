Hoosick Falls HS student tests positive for coronavirus

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Hoosick Falls High School student has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the school district.

According to the superintendent, the families of the impacted students have been contacted by the Rensselaer County Department of Health with information to follow on testing and safety protocols.

The health department will also take the lead on identifying any further steps such as recommendations for additional testing.

