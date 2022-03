BERLIN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Berlin Central School District was closed to all students Friday due to a high number of COVID-19 cases among staff members. All in-person learning and after school activities were also canceled.

The district intends on bringing students back to school on Monday, March 21. A final notification will be sent on Sunday if there are any changes.

At-home COVID test kits are available for any parents who would like one.