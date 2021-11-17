Hackett MS to go remote due to high number of COVID cases

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany City School District said Hackett Middle School will switch to distance learning for two weeks due to a high number of COVID-19 cases.

The district said Hackett had nine new COVID cases this month that affected all grade levels and 94 contacts required quarantine. In addition, nine people left school early on Tuesday with COVID-like symptoms and are required to isolate until they have a negative COVID test.

The plan is for the school to return to in-person learning on Monday, Nov. 29.

Hackett will host two COVID-19 testing clinics while students are on distance learning:

Friday, Nov. 19 — 8 a.m.-noon

— 8 a.m.-noon Monday, Nov. 22 — 8 a.m.-noon.

Parents and guardians must pre-register their kids for testing. On-site registration is possible, but registering in advance will speed up the process at arrival.

To register, create your student profiles at app.Clarifi-COVID-19.com. Multiple students can be registered under each account.