Green Island UFSD grades 7-12 to go remote the week of Dec. 14

GREEN ISLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Green Island Union Free School District confirmed that a member of the school community tested positive for COVID-19. A number of individuals have been placed under a mandatory quarantine, causing a staffing issue for grades 7-12. As a result, those students will go fully remote Dec. 14-18.

Anyone who has been in close contact with this individual will be directly contacted by a school employee this afternoon to discuss quarantine procedures and other health-related instructions. A call from the New York State Department of Health contact tracers will follow.

Any student who receives services from Mrs. Pelletier will continue to attend school in person on Dec. 14.

All students and staff members should continue to complete the daily health attestation, including those who are remote this week. Students are expected to log in and follow their daily schedule each day during the remote period.