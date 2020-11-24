Four new positive COVID cases in Shen School District

COVID in schools
Posted: / Updated:
Shenendehowa Central School Districts Shares Reopening Plan

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga County Public Health Department notified the Shenendehowa Central School District that individuals at the following schools tested positive for COVID-19: 

  • Acadia Middle School on November 20. The individual has only accessed educational provisions virtually, no in-person attendance.
  • High School East on November 23. The last day the individual was in school was November 19.
  • Two individuals at Koda Middle School. The last day they were in school was November 20.

Like with all confirmed cases, Saratoga County Public Health Department, in collaboration with the school district, investigates and identifies through contact tracing protocols any student or staff who had prolonged, direct contact with the positive individual. Out of an abundance of caution, students and staff who had prolonged, direct contact with this individual will be quarantined by the Saratoga County Public Health Department.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
Updates from schools on COVID cases

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report