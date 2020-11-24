Four new positive COVID cases in Shen School District

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga County Public Health Department notified the Shenendehowa Central School District that individuals at the following schools tested positive for COVID-19:

Acadia Middle School on November 20. The individual has only accessed educational provisions virtually, no in-person attendance.

High School East on November 23. The last day the individual was in school was November 19.

Two individuals at Koda Middle School. The last day they were in school was November 20.

Like with all confirmed cases, Saratoga County Public Health Department, in collaboration with the school district, investigates and identifies through contact tracing protocols any student or staff who had prolonged, direct contact with the positive individual. Out of an abundance of caution, students and staff who had prolonged, direct contact with this individual will be quarantined by the Saratoga County Public Health Department.