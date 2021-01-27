CDC study finds low virus transmission in schools that take proper precautions

The study concluded prior to the emergence of more contagious coronavirus strains

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — It has been nearly a year since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and for some students, that’s the same amount of time they’ve spent out of the classroom. Online schooling can be frustrating for many families. Others say it’s the best option to keep their students safe.

A new study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests that children would be relatively safe returning back to the classroom with proper safety protocols in place, but for some teachers, they believe Personal Protective Equipment and social distancing will not be enough to keep COVID-19 from spreading at school.

The differing opinions are creating heated moments between both sides.

From teachers protesting to keep kids home in Illinois to parents rallying for schools to open in-person learning in Virginia.

Debate is raging across the country.

In Nashville, Tennessee, many students have been out of the classroom for close to a year. That has pushed Gov. Bill Lee (R-Tenn.) to intervene, calling for in-person learning to return.

His administration said the time away from the classroom has negatively impacted students’ proficiency in reading and math.

As these districts take into consideration all factors, that new CDC study suggests that with proper safety protocols, there’s relatively little risk of a serious outbreak.

The researchers said this suggests that masks, social distancing and keeping students in smaller, consistent groups, the risk of an outbreak is significantly reduced.

It should be noted that the data collected for these studies was collected before the emergence of new coronavirus variants and before the holiday break.

Even with the data, some people believe at home learning is the best option.