Cairo elementary will go remote thru Jan. 4

CAIRO, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The District was notified that a staff member at Cairo-Durham Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19. The last date of attendance was Friday, Dec. 11. After working with the Greene County Department of Health to complete contact tracing, it was determined that a significant number of elementary staff were exposed and must quarantine as a result.

Due to insufficient in-person staffing, Pre-K through Grade 5 must shift to remote instruction effective Monday, Dec. 14. Additionally, because of the length of the quarantines, remote instruction will continue until the holiday recess and in-person classes will resume on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.

Special education classes are not impacted and will therefore continue to be held in person. If your child does not have adequate internet access at home, please contact the CDE Main Office on Monday morning at 518-622-3231.

Please be reminded that free school breakfast and lunch are available for all Cairo-Durham students (K-12) regardless of whether they are learning in school or remotely. If you need student meals during this period of remote learning, please contact your school’s main office as soon as possible to sign up for free:

Elementary School: 518-622-3231

Middle School: 518-622-0490

High School: 518-622-8543

The district will continue to work with the DOH to notify elementary students or staff who need to quarantine as a precaution. If you are not contacted by a representative, there is no further action needed on your part.