Bethlehem HS to go remote Nov. 24

BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Bethlehem Central High School will go full remote on Tuesday, November 24 after another confirmed coronavirus case.

The district said it is working with the Albany County Health Department on contact tracing. As a precaution, all students in the high school will move to all-remote learning on Tuesday. All staff should report unless notified by their supervisor about a possible quarantine related to the case, the district said.

In-person instruction will continue as scheduled at all other schools in the district. At the middle school Patroon 8 only will be in remote learning on Tuesday in relation to COVID-19 case identified on Sunday, Nov. 22.

If a student is required to quarantine, they will be contacted by the school as well as the health department.

There have been 19 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the district since the start of the school year. According to the district there have been 15 cases at the high school, one case at the middle school, one case at Eagle Elementary School, and two cases at Slingerlands Elementary School.

If a family is traveling for Thanksgiving, the district said they must be aware of the NYS-mandated protocols related to a return to school.