Amsterdam schools to go remote until Jan. 4

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Montgomery County Department of Health and the Greater Amsterdam School District Administrative Cabinet are suspending in-person instruction at all grade levels until Jan. 4. This action is being taken due to the rising number of cases of COVID-19 in the Amsterdam community and the escalating number of GASD teachers and staff being placed under mandatory quarantine as a precaution to possible exposure.

The district wants to remind families that moves like these may become necessary at any time if a significant number of GASD faculty are placed in mandatory quarantine, and a staffing shortage may result in a temporary shift to a fully remote model.