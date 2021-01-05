Albany CSD sees 8 new COVID cases

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany City School District has confirmed eight new coronavirus cases within the district.

The cases affect the following buildings:

• Albany High School – one case • Albany School of Humanities (ASH) – one case • Arbor Hill Elementary School – one case (individual also is associated with Edmund J. O’Neal Middle School of Excellence) • Edmund J. O’Neal Middle School of Excellence – two cases (one of the cases also is associated with Arbor Hill Elementary School) • Giffen Memorial Elementary School – one case Albany Health Commissioner on remote vs. in-person learning: ‘Schools know their communities best’ • Philip Schuyler Achievement Academy – one case • Pine Hills Elementary School – one case • William S. Hackett Middle School – one case

There are no additional contacts associated with any of the cases.

Visit the district’s website to learn more.