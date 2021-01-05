Albany CSD sees 8 new COVID cases

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany City School District has confirmed eight new coronavirus cases within the district.
The cases affect the following buildings:
• Albany High School – one case
• Albany School of Humanities (ASH) – one case
• Arbor Hill Elementary School – one case (individual also is associated with Edmund J. O’Neal Middle School of Excellence)
• Edmund J. O’Neal Middle School of Excellence – two cases (one of the cases also is associated with Arbor Hill Elementary School)
• Giffen Memorial Elementary School – one case
• Philip Schuyler Achievement Academy – one case
• Pine Hills Elementary School – one case
• William S. Hackett Middle School – one case
There are no additional contacts associated with any of the cases.
