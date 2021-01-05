Albany CSD sees 8 new COVID cases

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany City School District has confirmed eight new coronavirus cases within the district.

The cases affect the following buildings:

•  Albany High School – one case

•  Albany School of Humanities (ASH) – one case

•  Arbor Hill Elementary School – one case (individual also is associated with Edmund J. O’Neal Middle School of Excellence)

•  Edmund J. O’Neal Middle School of Excellence – two cases (one of the cases also is associated with Arbor Hill Elementary School)

•  Giffen Memorial Elementary School – one case

•  Philip Schuyler Achievement Academy – one case

•  Pine Hills Elementary School – one case

•  William S. Hackett Middle School – one case

There are no additional contacts associated with any of the cases.

Visit the district’s website to learn more.

