Albany CSD sees 3 more COVID-19 cases

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Three more cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in the Albany City School District.

According to the school district, one case is a member of the Albany School of Humanities community. This individual was last in the building on November 24 and is now quarantined at home. The Albany County Health Department has identified 51 additional contacts, and each of those individuals is also quarantined at home.

A second case is associated with Pine Hills Elementary School. This individual was last in the building November 25 and is now quarantined at home. The health department has identified no additional contacts.

The third case is an individual in a fully virtual environment at Edmund J. O’Neal Middle School of Excellence. This individual is quarantined at home and there are no additional contacts associated with this case.