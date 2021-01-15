Albany CSD reports 11 new cases of COVID-19 across 9 schools

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The City School District of Albany was notified on Jan. 14 of 11 new COVID-19 cases in the district. None of these cases are associated with the voluntary COVID-19 testing the district is conducting, and the Albany County Health Department identified additional contacts with only one of the new cases.

The one case with contacts is associated with Edmund J. O’Neal Middle School of Excellence. This individual was last in the building on Jan. 11 and is now quarantined at home. The health department has identified three additional contacts who are also quarantined at home.

Two cases are associated with Delaware Community School. One of these individuals is associated with a fifth-grade classroom and was last in the building on Dec. 23, 2020. The other individual has been learning remotely. Both individuals are quarantined at home.

Two cases are associated with William S. Hackett Middle School. One individual has been learning remotely and is quarantined at home. The second individual tested positive during the holiday break, but that confirmed case was not reported to the district until Thursday. This individual was quarantined at home during the illness and was cleared to return to school this week.

One case is associated with Albany High School. This individual has been learning remotely and is quarantined at home.

One case is associated with a prekindergarten classroom at Albany School of Humanities (ASH). This individual was last in the building on Dec. 23, 2020 and is now quarantined at home.

One case is associated with Arbor Hill Elementary School. This individual was last in the building on Dec.23, 2020 and is now quarantined at home.

One case is associated with a third-grade classroom at Giffen Memorial Elementary School. This individual was last in the building on Dec. 23, 2020 and is now quarantined at home.

One case is associated with a first-grade classroom at Montessori Magnet School. This individual was last in the building on Dec. 23, 2020 and is now quarantined at home.

Thursday’s final case is associated with a fifth-grade classroom at New Scotland Elementary School. This individual was last in the building on Dec. 23, 2020 and is now quarantined at home.

All potentially impacted individuals have been contacted at all buildings. The health department has indicated that there are no other steps necessary for any of the buildings at this time.