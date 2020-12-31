Albany CSD confirms five new COVID cases

COVID in schools
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Five new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in the Albany City School District.

The cases affect the following schools:

  • Albany High School — (two cases; no additional contacts)
  • Albany School of Humanities — (two cases; 52 additional contacts)
  • Edmund J. O’Neal Middle School of Excellence/Tony Clement Center for Education — (one case; no additional contacts)

For more information about the new cases, visit the district’s website.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
Updates from schools on COVID cases

LATEST STORIES

Follow NEWS10

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Click Below to set up your cable box

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report