Albany CSD confirms five new COVID cases

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Five new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in the Albany City School District.

The cases affect the following schools:

Albany High School — (two cases; no additional contacts)

Albany School of Humanities — (two cases; 52 additional contacts)

Edmund J. O’Neal Middle School of Excellence/Tony Clement Center for Education — (one case; no additional contacts)

For more information about the new cases, visit the district’s website.