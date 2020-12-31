ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Five new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in the Albany City School District.
The cases affect the following schools:
- Albany High School — (two cases; no additional contacts)
- Albany School of Humanities — (two cases; 52 additional contacts)
- Edmund J. O’Neal Middle School of Excellence/Tony Clement Center for Education — (one case; no additional contacts)
For more information about the new cases, visit the district’s website.
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
Updates from schools on COVID cases
LATEST STORIES
- Albany CSD confirms five new COVID cases
- Local urgent care workers receive Moderna vaccine
- Pet food recalled after at least 28 dogs die, 8 sick in US
- 500 vaccine doses ‘intentionally’ removed from refrigeration at Wisconsin clinic
- Video shows California officer punch K-9 during training, witness says he heard dog ‘crying’