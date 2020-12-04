Additional COVID-19 cases confirmed in Shenendehowa CSD

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Public Health Department has identified new cases of the coronavirus within the Shenendehowa Central School District.
Individuals associated with the following schools tested positive for COVID-19:
- Karigon Elementary School, last day on-site was 12/02/2020
- Gowana Middle School, last day on-site was on 11/30/2020
- Shatekon Elementary School, only accessed educational provisions virtually, no in-person attendance
The county health department along with the school district is conducting contact tracing.
The district said, out of an abundance of caution, students and staff who had prolonged, direct contact with a positive case will be quarantined by the Saratoga County Public Health Department.
