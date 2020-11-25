9 more coronavirus cases confirmed in Albany city schools

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Nine more people within the Albany City School District have tested positive for COVID-19.

The cases, according to the district, are as follows:

Four cases are associated with Montessori Magnet School, all virtual.

Two cases are associated with Stephen and Harriet Myers Middle School, also all virtual.

Two cases are associated with district offices at Harriet Gibbons Student Services Center and no additional contacts have been identified.

One case involves a fourth-grade classroom at Eagle Point Elementary School.

The Albany County Health Department has identified 25 additional contacts.

More information can be found on the district’s website.