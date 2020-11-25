9 more coronavirus cases confirmed in Albany city schools

COVID in schools
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Nine more people within the Albany City School District have tested positive for COVID-19.

The cases, according to the district, are as follows:

  • Four cases are associated with Montessori Magnet School, all virtual.
  • Two cases are associated with Stephen and Harriet Myers Middle School, also all virtual.
  • Two cases are associated with district offices at Harriet Gibbons Student Services Center and no additional contacts have been identified.
  • One case involves a fourth-grade classroom at Eagle Point Elementary School.

The Albany County Health Department has identified 25 additional contacts.

More information can be found on the district’s website.

