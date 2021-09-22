8 new COVID cases in Albany CSD

COVID in schools
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany City School District has reported eight new cases of the coronavirus.

Two cases are associated with a prekindergarten classroom at Delaware Community School. Two cases are associated with North Albany Middle School. One involves the sixth grade. The second case involves the eighth grade. 

Two cases are associated with the seventh grade at William S. Hackett Middle School. Another case is associated with the ninth grade at Albany High School. And the final case is associated with the sophomore class at Tony Clement Center for Education. 

In each case, the person who has tested positive and any associated contacts are quarantining at home.

The district is continuing with safety procedures, including cleaning and sanitizing the school buildings every night.

