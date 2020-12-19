6 new COVID cases found in Albany schools

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Six new cases of the coronavirus was confirmed in the Albany City School District.

The cases affect the following schools:

Giffen Memorial Elementary School/Stephen and Harriet Myers Middle School — 1 case (0 additional contacts)

New Scotland Elementary School — 2 cases (14 additional contacts)

William S. Hackett Middle School — 3 cases (41 additional contacts)

Visit the school district’s website for more information.