6 new COVID cases found in Albany schools

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Six new cases of the coronavirus was confirmed in the Albany City School District.
The cases affect the following schools:
- Giffen Memorial Elementary School/Stephen and Harriet Myers Middle School — 1 case (0 additional contacts)
- New Scotland Elementary School — 2 cases (14 additional contacts)
- William S. Hackett Middle School — 3 cases (41 additional contacts)
Visit the school district’s website for more information.
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
Updates from schools on COVID cases