6 new COVID cases found in Albany schools

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Six new cases of the coronavirus was confirmed in the Albany City School District.

The cases affect the following schools:

  • Giffen Memorial Elementary School/Stephen and Harriet Myers Middle School — 1 case (0 additional contacts)
  • New Scotland Elementary School — 2 cases (14 additional contacts)
  • William S. Hackett Middle School — 3 cases (41 additional contacts)

