45 students, two employees quarantine after East Greenbush bus driver tests positive for COVID-19

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the East Greenbush Central School District, 45 students, and two employees are under mandatory quarantine after a bus driver tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.

The school’s website says the district, along with the Rensselaer County Health Department, identified the individuals who may have had contact with the driver by contact tracing three bus routes.

“As part of the district’s Reopening Plan safety procedures, school buses are cleaned after every run each school day and the buses are disinfected at the end of every day.” East Greenbush Central School District

Parents of the students who have been quarantined were contacted by school administrators and asked to voluntarily keep any siblings at home through the end of their quarantine out of an abundance of caution.

Those under mandatory quarantine were told they do not need to be tested for COVID-19 unless they are exhibiting symptoms or advised by a healthcare provider. Parents have also been asked to complete the COVID-19 Screening Form daily and report any symptoms, including:

fever (greater than 100 degrees)

cough

shortness of breath

fatigue

chills

muscle pain

headache

sore throat

new loss of taste or smell

congestion or runny nose

nausea or vomiting

diarrhea

The district says the school bus driver and the students were all wearing face masks and socially distanced, but the county health department advised that anyone riding those bus routes the week of November 16-20 must quarantine due to the ride duration. Quarantine end dates range from December 1-December 4 depending on the last day the student was on the bus.

Affected students were placed on remote learning until they are released from quarantine.

Beyond those in quarantine, there is no other impact on the school schedule.

Those with questions are advised to call the county health department directly at 518-270-2655 or contact the district’s COVID-19 Coordinator at Columbia High School at 518-207-2180.