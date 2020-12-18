3 students in Troy CSD test positive for COVID-19

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Three students within the Troy City School District have tested positive for the coronavirus, the district said.

Troy High School student – last in school on Friday, November 20. The Rensselaer County Department of Health (DOH) has determined there was no district exposure. No additional contact tracing or quarantining necessary for the district in this case.

Troy Middle School student – last in school on Friday, December 11. DOH has determined there was no district exposure. No additional contact tracing or quarantining necessary for the district in this case.

Troy Middle School student – last in school on Wednesday, December 16.

The district is working with the department of health on conduct tracing and is reaching out to affected students and staff with specific quarantine instructions. If you are not contacted by someone from the district or DOH, there is no further action needed on your part.

More information can be found on the district’s website.