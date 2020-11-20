ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Three more people within the Albany City School District have tested positive for the coronavirus.
The affected buildings are Pine Hills Elementary School, Harriet Gibbons Student Services Center, and the district’s community-based prekindergarten program at Capital Milestones.
The district said they continue to clean and sanitize nightly as well as follow COVID-19 precautions such as wearing masks and social distancing.
For more information, visit HERE.
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
Updates from schools on COVID cases
LATEST STORIES
- 3 more test positive for COVID at Albany city schools
- Shen gets by Saratoga to clinch a spot in the championship game
- Shaker scores early, hangs tough for Suburban Council title game bid
- Early goals help Shen book a spot in the finals
- Warren County health officials are being proactive when it comes to distributing a COVID-19 vaccine