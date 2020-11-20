3 more test positive for COVID at Albany city schools

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Three more people within the Albany City School District have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The affected buildings are Pine Hills Elementary School, Harriet Gibbons Student Services Center, and the district’s community-based prekindergarten program at Capital Milestones.

The district said they continue to clean and sanitize nightly as well as follow COVID-19 precautions such as wearing masks and social distancing.

