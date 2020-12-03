3 additional COVID-19 cases confirmed in Albany CSD

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Three more people have tested positive for the coronavirus within the Albany City School District.
One case is a member of the Delaware Community School community. This individual was last in the building on November 24 and is now quarantined at home.
A second case involves a member of the William S. Hackett Middle School community. This individual was also last in the building on November 24 and is now quarantined at home.
The third case involves a member of the Stephen and Harriet Myers Middle School community who has been in a fully virtual environment. This individual is quarantined at home.
All potentially impacted individuals have been contacted at each school; the Albany County health department has indicated that there are no other steps necessary for any of the buildings at this time.
