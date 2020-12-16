2 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Albany CSD

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed within the Albany City School District.

The cases involve Edmund J. O’Neal Middle School of Excellence and district offices at Harriet Gibbons Student Services Center.

The Albany County Health Department has advised that there is one additional contact.

Find out more about the new cases on the Albany CSD’s website.

