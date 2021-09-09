2 additional positive COVID cases confirmed in Albany CSD

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in the Albany City School District.

The first case involves a fifth grade classroom at Pine Hills Elementary School. The person was last in the building on September 8 and is quarantining at home. Ten additional contacts in the case have been identified and are also in quarantine.

The second case involves a fourth grade classroom at Thomas O’Brien Academy of Science and Technology (TOAST). The person was last in the building on September 3 and is quarantined at home. No additional contacts have been identified.

A case had previously been identified on Wednesday.

The district said nightly cleaning and sanitizing will continue as well as following other COVID-19 safety procedures.

