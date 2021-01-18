10 new COVID cases confirmed in Albany CSD

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — There are 10 new cases of the coronavirus within the Albany City School District.

One case is associated with a fifth-grade classroom at New Scotland Elementary School. This individual was last in the building Jan. 12 and is now quarantined at home. The Albany County Health Department has identified 33 additional contacts with this case. As a result, all fifth-grade classes at New Scotland will be in a distance learning model through Friday, Jan. 22.

Four cases are associated with Albany High School. Two of these individuals have been engaged entirely in a distance learning model. One individual was last in the building Dec. 23, and the other was last in the building Jan. 13. The health department has identified no additional contacts with any of these cases.

Two cases are associated with Philip J. Schuyler Achievement Academy: one with a third grade classroom and one with a fourth grade classroom. Both individuals were last in the building Jan. 14 and are now quarantined at home. The health department has identified a total of 35 additional contacts with these cases.

Two cases are associated with Thomas O’Brien Academy of Science and Technology (TOAST). Both individuals were last in the building Jan. 14 and are now quarantined at home. The health department has identified four additional contacts.

The weekend’s final case is associated with Arbor Hill Elementary School. This individual is engaged entirely in a distance learning model and is quarantined at home. The health department has identified no additional contacts.

All potentially impacted individuals have been contacted at each building; the health department has indicated that there are no other steps necessary for any of the buildings at this time.