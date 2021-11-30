COVID hospitalizations up 52% in two weeks in Warren County update

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed 80 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, as well as 77 recoveries. As of Tuesday, the county was monitoring 545 active coronavirus cases.

Twenty cases are currently hospitalized, down by one from Monday. Four of those hospitalized are considered to be in critical condition. The rest are in moderate condition, as are 10 outside of the hospital.

The update stated that coronavirus hospitalizations have risen by 52% in the last two weeks, since Nov. 17. That rate sits at 287, compared to 188. Glens Falls Hospital reported that 80% of the coronavirus patients in intensive care at the hospital are unvaccinated.

Of Tuesday’s cases, 30 were among those fully vaccinated for COVID-19. To date, there have been 1,405 coronavirus cases among Warren County’s 44,724 fully vaccinated residents.

The county updated its graphic showing the rate of coronavirus infections by vaccination status.

The county said that family/household exposures, workplaces and indoor events were the causes of the majority of new cases. The update also came with a reminder that the state-run vaccine site at the Aviation Mall in Queensbury is set to resume operation starting on Wednesday.

Upcoming vaccine clinics are set for the next three Tuesdays, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Warren County Municipal Center. First and booster doses across Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson will be available.