COVID death reported in Warren County update for Aug. 27

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services reported a new death in their COVID-19 update on Friday. The individual was in their 70s and was at a local hospital after contracting the virus, and had a known history of health issues.

“We are saddened to report the loss of another community member to the COVID-19 pandemic, a sobering reminder that we should continue to take precautions to avoid spreading COVID-19 to our most vulnerable residents,” said Rachel Seeber, Chairwoman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors. “We ask that those who have not yet been vaccinated do so through the many available options, including our Warren County Public Health clinics, local pharmacies or medical practices. As we prepare for our schools to open for the fall, it is important to have as many people protected as possible.”

The county health services department confirmed 28 new coronavirus cases on Friday, as well as 19 recoveries.

As of Friday, the county was monitoring 163 active cases, with 11 hospitalized.

Four of Friday’s cases were already quarantined due to previous coronavirus exposure prior to testing positive.

Ten of Friday’s new cases were among people who had already been fully vaccinated for coronavirus. The county has seen 186 such cases out of 41,900 fully vaccinated county residents, citing the delta variant as a major cause.

Warren County will be offering a vaccine clinic from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Horicon Town Hall in Brant Lake, during the weekly Food Truck Fridays event. Another clinic will be held Monday at Warren County Municipal Center.