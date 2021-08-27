COVID death reported in Warren County update for Aug. 27

News
Posted: / Updated:
COUNTY-WARREN_634x356 generic

COUNTY-WARREN_634x356 generic

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services reported a new death in their COVID-19 update on Friday. The individual was in their 70s and was at a local hospital after contracting the virus, and had a known history of health issues.

“We are saddened to report the loss of another community member to the COVID-19 pandemic, a sobering reminder that we should continue to take precautions to avoid spreading COVID-19 to our most vulnerable residents,” said Rachel Seeber, Chairwoman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors. “We ask that those who have not yet been vaccinated do so through the many available options, including our Warren County Public Health clinics, local pharmacies or medical practices. As we prepare for our schools to open for the fall, it is important to have as many people protected as possible.”

The county health services department confirmed 28 new coronavirus cases on Friday, as well as 19 recoveries.

As of Friday, the county was monitoring 163 active cases, with 11 hospitalized.

Four of Friday’s cases were already quarantined due to previous coronavirus exposure prior to testing positive.

Ten of Friday’s new cases were among people who had already been fully vaccinated for coronavirus. The county has seen 186 such cases out of 41,900 fully vaccinated county residents, citing the delta variant as a major cause.

Warren County will be offering a vaccine clinic from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Horicon Town Hall in Brant Lake, during the weekly Food Truck Fridays event. Another clinic will be held Monday at Warren County Municipal Center.

More from NEWS10

Follow NEWS10

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign-up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Coronavirus Videos

Audience sits close at Trump's Mt Rushmore event

Expert: US leaving WHO would be 'gift' to China

Trump: FDA hydroxy warning based on 'phony study'

Kroger to give $130M in ‘Thank You’ pay

Fauci Testifies

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
BACKPACK GIVEAWAY_2021_WEB FSG
TRANSITION OF POWER_WEB

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
10 IN TOGA_WEB
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire