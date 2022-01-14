COVID death reported in Warren County Jan. 14 update

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services reported another death related to COVID-19 infection on Friday. This resident was in their 60s, has been vaccinated, and lived at home before becoming ill and dying in a hospital.

Warren County Health Services and the Warren County Board of Supervisors offer their deepest condolences to the loved ones of these residents. Warren County residents are being advised that county health departments are no longer involved in COVID-19 case investigations. Residents who have a positive COVID-19 diagnosis should refer to the New York State’s new COVID-19 case investigation resources website.

Medical practices and laboratories that conduct COVID-19 tests will upload their positive case results to New York’s CommCare COVID reporting system. The results will be reviewed by the NY State COVID-19 case investigators which will determine further steps.

Available Warren County data as of Friday:

Active COVID-19 cases – N/A, as NY State did not report

Hospitalizations – 8 (-1, 6 vaccinated)

Critically ill – 1 (-1)

Deaths – 114 (+1)

7-day average test positivity – 17.3%

Warren County’s rolling 7-day average of new cases is 267.3 as of Thursday

399 COVID-19 patients were in Capital Region hospitals as of Thursday, 49 of them in ICUs

In addition, Warren County Health Services received 57 positive home COVID-19 test result notifications Thursday. Warren County residents should continue to report positive home COVID-19 tests to Warren County Health Services’ online portal.

Warren County Health Services has scheduled the following clinics for students at Warren County schools:

Bolton School District on Friday, January 14

North Warren Central School on Friday, January 14

Lake George Central School on Thursday, January 20

Johnsburg Central School on Friday, January 21

Warrensburg Central School on Thursday, January 27

On Thursday, 23 first doses of Pfizer and 40 booster doses were administered during a clinic at Queensbury Union Free School District. Officials say parents should check with school administrators for information related to appointments.

Warren County residents seeking a COVID test can visit the New York State website to help them locate the nearest location. Free KN-95 masks are available at Warren County Municipal Center Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the entrances to the Department of Motor Vehicles and the Human Services building.

In addition, the New York State mass vaccination site at Aviation Mall has reopened, and Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, including boosters and pediatric vaccines, are being offered Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Find details can be found on the Am-I-Eligible webpage.