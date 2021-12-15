COVID death reported in Warren County Dec. 15 update

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed the death of a county resident stemming from COVID-19 infection on Wednesday. The resident was in their 90s, died at a hospital, and had been vaccinated before contracting coronavirus.

On Wednesday, the county confirmed 44 new coronavirus cases, as well as 43 recoveries. The county is monitoring a total of 435 active cases.

Fifteen cases were hospitalized as of Wednesday. One of those cases is considered in critical condition, the other 14 moderate. Six are in moderate condition outside of the hospital. 13 of those 15 are unvaccinated.

Fourteen of Wednesday’s new cases were among residents fully vaccinated for coronavirus. To date, there have been 1,689 positive COVID cases out of Warren County’s 45,675 fully vaccinated residents.

COVID vaccines and booster shots remain available at the state-run center at the Aviation Mall in Queensbury. Additionally, Warren County Health Services will run a clinic Thursday, Dec. 16 from noon to 2 p.m.; as well as the next two Tuesdays, Dec. 21 and 28, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. All clinics will be held at Warren County Municipal Center.