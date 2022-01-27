COVID death reported in Albany County update for Jan. 27

by: Richard Roman

Posted: / Updated:
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County has reported a COVID-19 death in their daily update — a man in his 80s. The death toll for the county is now 500 since the pandemic began.

“It saddens me to have to report another Albany County resident losing their life to COVID. While we see progress in our fight in some areas, we need to continue doing what we can to protect our most vulnerable from the virus, which is still spreading,” said County Executive McCoy.

The county has reported 13 new hospitalizations since Wednesday, and there are now 107 county residents currently hospitalized with the Coronavirus – a net increase of two. Sixteen of those hospital patients are still in ICUs, unchanged from Wednesday.

As of Wednesday, 80.2% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 72.7% are now fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 88.8%. 

County Executive McCoy continues to encourage residents to submit the positive results of at-home COVID testing on the county website, and they should utilize the online submission, or visit the Albany County website.

Residents can receive free Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines (including booster shots) Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., each week at the Albany County Department of Health, 175 Green Street. Aside from Wednesdays, appointments are now required.

Parents and guardians can make appointments for their children at state mass vaccination sites on the New York State website. Parents can also contact their child’s pediatrician, pharmacies, or other providers for vaccination information and to schedule appointments.

