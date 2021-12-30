COVID death, Omicron variant reported in Warren County update Dec. 30

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services regrets to report an additional COVID-19 death of a Warren County resident. The resident was over the age of 100, died at a hospital, and had not been vaccinated. Officials say this person lived at home.

Warren County Health Services and the Warren County Board of Supervisors offer their deepest condolences to the loved ones of this individual. Officials said the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) has confirmed the COVID-19 Omicron variant was responsible for three recent Warren County COVID positive tests over the past 13 days, the earliest of them from a test sample that was taken December 16.

NYSDOH randomly select tests samples to check for variants and had received reports of both Omicron and Delta variants from recent Warren County positive test samples. Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle urges residents to keep the presence of this more transmissible variant in mind and take precautions if making plans to gather in the coming days.

In addition, Health Services reported 123 additional COVID-19 cases on Thursday, along with 33 recoveries. Health Services is monitoring 730 active COVID cases as of Thursday.

Health Services reports 13 Warren County residents are hospitalized as of Thursday. One vaccinated patient is critical. Five patients are critically ill and the remainder with moderate illness. Four of the critically ill are unvaccinated. Overall, nine of the 13 who are hospitalized are unvaccinated.

Warren County’s rolling 7-day average for test positivity stood at 10.2% and the Capital Region’s rate 10.4% as of Thursday. Health Services reports as of Thursday, 2,202 of 46,751 fully vaccinated Warren County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Warren County recommends residents:

Get a COVID-19 vaccination

Do not go to work or school if feeling any symptoms of illness, and self-quarantine until getting a COVID test

Wear a mask and face covering in public indoor places

Those who are not vaccinated, including children under the age of 12, should wear masks in all public indoor settings

Wash hands frequently and maintain social distance

If diagnosed with COVID-19, please consult a physician or urgent care center to discuss treatment

Upcoming vaccination clinics:

Tuesday, January 4, Warren County Municipal Center, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Moderna booster and first doses, Pfizer first dose. (Registration links posted)

Tuesday, January 11, Warren County Municipal Center, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Moderna booster doses. (Registration not yet open)

Tuesday, January 18, Warren County Municipal Center, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., vaccines to be determined. (Registration not yet open)

In addition:

Local pediatricians have begun offering clinics for their patients who are ages 5-11. Pharmacies and New York State mass vaccination sites are also offering pediatric vaccinations. More details can be found on the Warren County website.

The Warren County vaccine team remains available for in-home vaccinations. Please call 518-761-6580 for details about vaccination protocols.

Parents and guardians can make appointments for their children at state mass vaccination sites on the New York State website. Parents can also contact their child’s pediatrician, pharmacies, or other providers for vaccination information and to schedule appointments.

Registration for the clinics is required and can be found on the Warren County website. Booster shot eligibility requirements can be found on the New York State website.