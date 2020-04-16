COVID crushes new home construction business

(CNN) — U.S. Census Bureau data show the coronavirus is bashing U.S. home building.
For example, new residential construction slowed sharply in March as the coronavirus pandemic swept across the U.S.
Privately-owned housing starts declined last month to a pace that is 22 percent lower than February’s pace.
All four geographical segments in the U.S. were down, led by a 43 percent plunge in the Northeast.
