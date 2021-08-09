COVID cases rise in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Monday, August 9 Washington County gave their daily COVID update and showed that cases are still rising.

COVID stats:

Persons Under Monitoring (PUM): 143 (+ 11)

COVID + Active Cases: 60 (+ 18)

COVID + Confirmed Cases: 2,917 (+ 24)

COVID + Recovered: 2,818 (+ 6)

COVID Current Hospitalizations: 7 (+ 3)

COVID Related Deaths: 38 (No Change)

Since Thursday, August 5 report, twenty-four new COVID cases were added/processed, there were six new recoveries of active cases and seven current cases are hospitalized.

Washington County Public Health and contact tracing team continue to work through the investigations of these new cases, identifying twelve of the twenty-four new cases with ties to other cases/investigations (including multiple household spread cases) and the twelve remaining cases have no identified origin of exposure at this time.

Of the twenty-four new cases added, three had been fully vaccinated (two received the Pfizer vaccine, one received the J&J vaccine) and are experiencing minor symptoms.