COVID cases on the rise in Albany County

Albany County

Albany County

ALBANY N.Y. (NEWS10) – Health officials reported 104 new positive COVID-19 cases in the county since Wednesday. This brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Albany County to 26,705 to date.

“We’ve lost seven Albany County residents in less than a week to COVID-19,” said County Executive McCoy. “My sympathy goes out to the latest family who has lost their loved one. I continue to encourage people to get vaccinated.”

Among the new COVID cases, 35 were in close contact with someone who tested positive, three reported traveling out of state, six are healthcare workers or residents of congregate living and 60 didn’t know how they were exposed. There are 497 active cases in the county, up from 479. There have been 84 recoveries since Wednesday.

Albany County’s seven-day average of positive rates is now 4.8%, and the Capital Region’s rate is 4.6%. The county’s five-day average of new daily positive cases is now up to 75.4. As of Wednesday, 69.6% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the COVID vaccine and 63.9% have been fully vaccinated.

McCoy reported there were four new hospitalizations since Wednesday, and 27 county residents are hospitalized with the virus. There was one new COVID death. The death toll for Albany County is 396 since the COVID began.

Albany County delivers vaccines to homebound residents including seniors, disabled individuals, those lacking childcare and those with accessibility issues. Anyone who would like to schedule a time for a vaccine appointment should call (518) 447-7198.

Albany County residents can receive free Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Albany County Department of Health, 175 Green Street. No appointments are needed and walk-ins are welcome.

