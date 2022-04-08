ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- March 1 was the day that school districts, teachers, students, and parents had been waiting for. It was the day the state’s mask mandate for school districts was lifted after nearly two years.

Before the mask mandate was lifted, the toll it was taking became apparent. Ballston Spa students staged a walkout in protest on February 1. School districts a part of Warren-Hamilton-Washington-Saratoga-Essex BOCES sent a letter to Gov. Kathy Hochul asking for a clear-cut path to getting rid of masks at the beginning of February. Parents and students in the Coxsackie-Athens School District relayed frustration at students having to wear masks at school but not in other public places.

Although it fluctuated, the number of COVID-19 cases in the Capital Region has remained a fraction of the number of cases reported daily at the beginning of January, when cases spiked following the holidays. Because cases in schools largely follow patterns seen in the community, cases have remained minimal, according to the New York COVID-19 Report Card.

New York school districts have had to report COVID cases since the beginning of the school year. Larger school districts have reported the most cases since then, but even in these districts, there has not been a significant spike in cases since February 14. Smaller districts have seen a handful of cases since February as well.

Check out cases in Capital Region school districts on February 14 compared to April 8 below.

Albany County

School DistrictStudents
Feb. 14		Students
Apr. 8		Teachers/staff
Feb. 14		Teachers/staff
Apr. 8
Albany City School District9811,032363395
Berne-Knox Westerlo Central School District1901945865
Bethlehem Central School District676769108130
Cohoes City School District3083237286
Green Island Union Free School District75812627
Guilderland Central School District1,1851,417225275
Menands Union Free School District58641012
North Colonie School District1,0361,165195224
Ravena Coeymans Selkirk Central School District3473756873
South Colonie Central School District9431,018166196
Voorheesville Central School District2703244763
Watervliet City School District2472575054

Columbia County

School DistrictStudents
Feb. 14		 Students
Apr. 8 		Teachers/staff
Feb. 14		 Teachers/staff
Apr. 8
Chatham Central School District 1171214851
Germantown Central School District 36371616
Hudson City School District 1631717683
Ichabod Crane Central School District 3563775658
New Lebanon Central School District 87921519
Taconic Hills Central School District1471588395

Fulton County

School DistrictStudents
Feb. 14		 Students
Apr. 8 		Teachers/staff
Feb. 14		 Teachers/staff
Apr. 8
Broadalbin Perth School District3573736571
Gloversville School District357380101118
Johnstown School District2032205561
Mayfield School District1461554853
Northville School District1171452935
Wheelerville Union Free School District243356

Greene County

School DistrictStudents
Feb. 14		 Students
Apr. 8 		Teachers/staff
Feb. 14		 Teachers/staff
Apr. 8
Cairo Durham Central School District 5562955060
Catskill Central School District 2052804454
Coxsackie-Athens School District2773114859
Greenville Central School District2292936280
Hunter-Tannersville Central School District45461819
Windham Ashland Jewett Central School District25472025

Montgomery County

School DistrictStudents
Feb. 14		 Students
Apr. 8 		Teachers/staff
Feb. 14		 Teachers/staff
Apr. 8
Greater Amsterdam Central School District446482108124
Canajoharie Central School District1161312634
Fonda Fultonville Central School District2422614360
Fort Plain Central School District1041252836
Oppenheim-Ephratah-St. Johnsville Central School District1451555258

Rensselaer County

School DistrictStudents
Feb. 14		 Students
Apr. 8 		Teachers/staff
Feb. 14		 Teachers/staff
Apr. 8
Averill Park School District493539101118
Berlin School District1601645765
Brittonkill (Brunswick) Central School District1922193140
East Greenbush School District803863186204
Hoosic Valley School District1742025056
Hoosick Falls School District67702732
Lansingburgh School District86862727
North Greenbush School District4412
Rensselaer City School District1801835257
Schodack School District2212285552
Troy City School District 398411109130
Wynantskill Union Free School District59721822

Saratoga County

School DistrictStudents
Feb. 14		 Students
Apr. 8 		Teachers/staff
Feb. 14		 Teachers/staff
Apr. 8
Ballston Spa Central School District1,104*1,06176199
Burnt Hills- Ballston Lake Central School District67570598115
Corinth Central School District2673064355
Edinburg Common School16181010
Galway Central School District1331732737
Hadley-Luzerne Central School District1011174248
Mechanicville City School District 1291333434
Saratoga Springs City School District1,1041,1937684
Schuylerville Central School District3443627173
Shenendehowa Central School District1,9312,192228253
South Glens Falls Central School District777840124145
Stillwater Central School District2872946064
Waterford-Halfmoon Union Free School District2272394244
*Number of COVID cases reported among students on February 14 was more than what was reported on April 8. NEWS10 sent an email to the New York State Department of Health regarding the discrepancy.

Schenectady County

School DistrictStudents
Feb. 14		 Students
Apr. 8 		Teachers/staff
Feb. 14		 Teachers/staff
Apr. 8
Duanesburg School District2002114042
Mohonasen School District5005717494
Niskayuna School District65172383100
Schalmont School District4184375762
Schenectady City School District1,1591,242338364
Scotia-Glenville School District5105876986

Schoharie County

School DistrictStudents
Feb. 14		 Students
Apr. 8 		Teachers/staff
Feb. 14		 Teachers/staff
Apr. 8
Cobleskill-Richmondville Central School District35139699113
Jefferson Central School District3336811
Sharon Springs Central School District4052914

Warren County

School DistrictStudents
Feb. 14		 Students
Apr. 8 		Teachers/staff
Feb. 14		 Teachers/staff
Apr. 8
Glens Falls Central School District3914165766
Johnsburg Central School District80832122
Lake George School District1511743546
North Warren Central School District1001112633
Queensbury Union Free School District69677692115
Warrensburg Central School District1581703839

Washington County

School DistrictStudents
Feb. 14		 Students
Apr. 8 		Teachers/staff
Feb. 14		 Teachers/staff
Apr. 8
Argyle Central School District59592828
Bolton Central School District40411414
Cambridge Central School District1231296152
Fort Ann Central School District1171231717
Granville Central School District2702966880
Greenwich Central School District1972393840
Hartford Central School District80861824
Hudson Falls Central School District61966596114
Salem Central School District54561921
Whitehall Central School District931104047