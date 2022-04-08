ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- March 1 was the day that school districts, teachers, students, and parents had been waiting for. It was the day the state’s mask mandate for school districts was lifted after nearly two years.

Before the mask mandate was lifted, the toll it was taking became apparent. Ballston Spa students staged a walkout in protest on February 1. School districts a part of Warren-Hamilton-Washington-Saratoga-Essex BOCES sent a letter to Gov. Kathy Hochul asking for a clear-cut path to getting rid of masks at the beginning of February. Parents and students in the Coxsackie-Athens School District relayed frustration at students having to wear masks at school but not in other public places.

Although it fluctuated, the number of COVID-19 cases in the Capital Region has remained a fraction of the number of cases reported daily at the beginning of January, when cases spiked following the holidays. Because cases in schools largely follow patterns seen in the community, cases have remained minimal, according to the New York COVID-19 Report Card.

New York school districts have had to report COVID cases since the beginning of the school year. Larger school districts have reported the most cases since then, but even in these districts, there has not been a significant spike in cases since February 14. Smaller districts have seen a handful of cases since February as well.

Check out cases in Capital Region school districts on February 14 compared to April 8 below.

Albany County

School District Students

Feb. 14 Students

Apr. 8 Teachers/staff

Feb. 14 Teachers/staff

Apr. 8 Albany City School District 981 1,032 363 395 Berne-Knox Westerlo Central School District 190 194 58 65 Bethlehem Central School District 676 769 108 130 Cohoes City School District 308 323 72 86 Green Island Union Free School District 75 81 26 27 Guilderland Central School District 1,185 1,417 225 275 Menands Union Free School District 58 64 10 12 North Colonie School District 1,036 1,165 195 224 Ravena Coeymans Selkirk Central School District 347 375 68 73 South Colonie Central School District 943 1,018 166 196 Voorheesville Central School District 270 324 47 63 Watervliet City School District 247 257 50 54

Columbia County

School District Students

Feb. 14 Students

Apr. 8 Teachers/staff

Feb. 14 Teachers/staff

Apr. 8 Chatham Central School District 117 121 48 51 Germantown Central School District 36 37 16 16 Hudson City School District 163 171 76 83 Ichabod Crane Central School District 356 377 56 58 New Lebanon Central School District 87 92 15 19 Taconic Hills Central School District 147 158 83 95

Fulton County

School District Students

Feb. 14 Students

Apr. 8 Teachers/staff

Feb. 14 Teachers/staff

Apr. 8 Broadalbin Perth School District 357 373 65 71 Gloversville School District 357 380 101 118 Johnstown School District 203 220 55 61 Mayfield School District 146 155 48 53 Northville School District 117 145 29 35 Wheelerville Union Free School District 24 33 5 6

Greene County

School District Students

Feb. 14 Students

Apr. 8 Teachers/staff

Feb. 14 Teachers/staff

Apr. 8 Cairo Durham Central School District 556 295 50 60 Catskill Central School District 205 280 44 54 Coxsackie-Athens School District 277 311 48 59 Greenville Central School District 229 293 62 80 Hunter-Tannersville Central School District 45 46 18 19 Windham Ashland Jewett Central School District 25 47 20 25

Montgomery County

School District Students

Feb. 14 Students

Apr. 8 Teachers/staff

Feb. 14 Teachers/staff

Apr. 8 Greater Amsterdam Central School District 446 482 108 124 Canajoharie Central School District 116 131 26 34 Fonda Fultonville Central School District 242 261 43 60 Fort Plain Central School District 104 125 28 36 Oppenheim-Ephratah-St. Johnsville Central School District 145 155 52 58

Rensselaer County

School District Students

Feb. 14 Students

Apr. 8 Teachers/staff

Feb. 14 Teachers/staff

Apr. 8 Averill Park School District 493 539 101 118 Berlin School District 160 164 57 65 Brittonkill (Brunswick) Central School District 192 219 31 40 East Greenbush School District 803 863 186 204 Hoosic Valley School District 174 202 50 56 Hoosick Falls School District 67 70 27 32 Lansingburgh School District 86 86 27 27 North Greenbush School District 4 4 1 2 Rensselaer City School District 180 183 52 57 Schodack School District 221 228 55 52 Troy City School District 398 411 109 130 Wynantskill Union Free School District 59 72 18 22

Saratoga County

School District Students

Feb. 14 Students

Apr. 8 Teachers/staff

Feb. 14 Teachers/staff

Apr. 8 Ballston Spa Central School District 1,104 *1,061 76 199 Burnt Hills- Ballston Lake Central School District 675 705 98 115 Corinth Central School District 267 306 43 55 Edinburg Common School 16 18 10 10 Galway Central School District 133 173 27 37 Hadley-Luzerne Central School District 101 117 42 48 Mechanicville City School District 129 133 34 34 Saratoga Springs City School District 1,104 1,193 76 84 Schuylerville Central School District 344 362 71 73 Shenendehowa Central School District 1,931 2,192 228 253 South Glens Falls Central School District 777 840 124 145 Stillwater Central School District 287 294 60 64 Waterford-Halfmoon Union Free School District 227 239 42 44 *Number of COVID cases reported among students on February 14 was more than what was reported on April 8. NEWS10 sent an email to the New York State Department of Health regarding the discrepancy.

Schenectady County

School District Students

Feb. 14 Students

Apr. 8 Teachers/staff

Feb. 14 Teachers/staff

Apr. 8 Duanesburg School District 200 211 40 42 Mohonasen School District 500 571 74 94 Niskayuna School District 651 723 83 100 Schalmont School District 418 437 57 62 Schenectady City School District 1,159 1,242 338 364 Scotia-Glenville School District 510 587 69 86

Schoharie County

School District Students

Feb. 14 Students

Apr. 8 Teachers/staff

Feb. 14 Teachers/staff

Apr. 8 Cobleskill-Richmondville Central School District 351 396 99 113 Jefferson Central School District 33 36 8 11 Sharon Springs Central School District 40 52 9 14

Warren County

School District Students

Feb. 14 Students

Apr. 8 Teachers/staff

Feb. 14 Teachers/staff

Apr. 8 Glens Falls Central School District 391 416 57 66 Johnsburg Central School District 80 83 21 22 Lake George School District 151 174 35 46 North Warren Central School District 100 111 26 33 Queensbury Union Free School District 696 776 92 115 Warrensburg Central School District 158 170 38 39

Washington County