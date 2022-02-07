COVID cases dip over the weekend in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Warren County area saw its lowest weekend in some time in terms of new COVID-19 cases reported. 38 coronavirus cases were reported between Sunday and Monday morning, the lowest one-day total since Dec. 26, a day that was low due to testing locations closed for Christmas.

On Monday, Warren County reported a total of 104 coronavirus cases between Sunday and Monday. There were 15 coronavirus-related hospitalizations, down by 1 from last weekend. Nine of those cases were among vaccinated residents.

Over the last five days, there have been 328 new coronavirus cases reported in Warren County. Last week saw two new deaths, bringing the total to 116. The county’s 7-day positive test percentage rate fell to 9.9%.

Three COVID vaccine clinics are set for Warren County school districts this week, including two that were postponed last week due to snowy weather conditions. Clinics are set for Monday from 3-5 p.m. at North Warren Central School; Tuesday, Feb. 8, from 3-5:30 p.m. at Queensbury Union Free School District; and Thursday, Feb. 10, from 4-5:30 p.m. at Lake George Central School.

Warren County continues to operate vaccine clinics at the county municipal center. Clinics run on Tuesdays from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Walk-ins are accepted.