COVID cases confirmed at four school districts in Warren County update for Sept. 13

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed 26 new COVID-19 cases and 27 recoveries on Monday.

As of Monday, the county was monitoring 208 coronavirus cases, including two hospitalized cases.

Nine of Monday’s new cases came from school districts within Warren County, now in their second week of school.

Those include cases at Lake George, Queensbury, Glens Falls and North Warren school districts.

Nine cases involved people who had been fully vaccinated. To date, 312 of Warren County’s 42,666 fully vaccinated residents have tested positive for coronavirus after vaccination.

The county also updated its maps laying out coronavirus cases and vaccination rates by zip code.

Upcoming county vaccine clinics include Tuesday, Sept. 14 from 3:30-5 p.m. at Glens Falls Middle School; the same day from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Warren County Municipal Center, and Tuesdays, Sept. 21 and 28 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Warren County Municipal Center.