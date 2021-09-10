COVID cases at two schools in Warren County update for Sept. 10

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed 31 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, nearly evening out alongside 30 recoveries.

As of Friday, the county was monitoring a total of 199 coronavirus cases among its residents. Three of those were hospitalized, up by one from Thursday.

Five of Friday’s new cases involved cases in school districts, including two at Glens Falls city schools and three at Lake George Central School District.

The county continues to see many cases tied to out-of-state travel, work exposures and youth sports exposures.

On Friday, 12 new cases were among fully-vaccinated residents. To date, 287 of Warren County’s 42,538 vaccinated residents have contracted coronavirus.

On Friday, Warren County had set up a third dose clinic for immunocompromised residents from 2:30-4:30 p.m. at the COVID testing trailer at Warren County Municipal Center, with two more clinics set for Tuesday, Sept. 14 and 21 from 4:30-6:30 at the municipal center.