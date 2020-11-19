COVID case confirmed in Mechanicville School District

News
Posted: / Updated:

MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Administrators in the Mechanicville School District were informed Wednesday afternoon of a confirmed COVID case in the school community. They said a fifth grader tested positive for the virus.

The class will learn remotely and return to school on Monday, November 30. An additional five students will quarantine because of seat location on the bus. All families involved have been notified.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
Updates from schools on COVID cases

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report