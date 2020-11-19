COVID case confirmed in Mechanicville School District

MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Administrators in the Mechanicville School District were informed Wednesday afternoon of a confirmed COVID case in the school community. They said a fifth grader tested positive for the virus.
The class will learn remotely and return to school on Monday, November 30. An additional five students will quarantine because of seat location on the bus. All families involved have been notified.
