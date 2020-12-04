COVID case confirmed at Mayfield Elementary School

MAYFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Mayfield Central School District Superintendent Christopher Harper announced a positive COVID case at Mayfield Elementary schools. The Fulton County Department of Health will reach out to all contacts and advise on the need to quarantine and to arrange testing of those exposed. The district is working with the Health Department.

The school building was thoroughly cleaned and disinfected on Wednesday before students and staff return to the building on Thursday, December 3.

Students who have been directed to self-quarantine will temporarily switch to fully-remote learning until their quarantine has ended and they are cleared to return to campus for in-person instruction.

Harper encouraged those worried to contact COVID-19 Coordinator Dr. Matthew Lewis, at lewis.matthew@mayfieldcsd.org, for more information about the district’s health and safety procedures.