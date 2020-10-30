COVID case confirmed at Giffen Memorial Elementary School

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The City School District of Albany was notified Friday that a member of the Giffen Memorial Elementary School community has tested positive for COVID-19.

Health and safety procedures at Giffen and all district buildings include cleaning and sanitizing nightly. The district said it will continue with these procedures in all buildings district-wide.

They will also continue to follow all required COVID-19 precautions (pre-arrival symptom screening and temperature screening for students and staff, wearing masks, hand hygiene, social distancing of 6 feet or more, and other precautions).

