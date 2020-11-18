COVID case confirmed at Blue Creek Elementary

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – North Colonie School District Superintendent D. Joseph Corr announced Wednesday that an individual at Blue Creek Elementary has contracted COVID-19. The individual was last in the building on Nov. 12.

Corr said the district has been in contact with the Albany County Health Department and identified the individual’s close contacts in the school community. The Health Department will reach out and advise on the need to quarantine and to facilitate testing of those potentially exposed.

Corr went on to say all school buildings are thoroughly cleaned and disinfected each evening in accordance with guidance from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the New York State Department of Health.

He said anyone with questions should reach out to their child’s principal.