COVID case confirmed at Bethlehem High School

DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Bethlehem Central School District announced Wednesday that another COVID case has been confirmed at the high school. This is the 14th case associated with the Bethlehem School District. Twelve cases have been reported at the high school and two at Slingerlands Elementary School.

The individual that tested positive was last on school grounds on Nov. 10. The Albany County Health Department has been notified and has indicated there was no exposure at the school related to this case and that there are no additional steps required for the district at this time regarding contact tracing.