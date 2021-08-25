COVID booster shots now available for eligible Vermonters

Nearly 40 new clinics are gearing up to administer a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for eligible Vermonters.

The FDA recommends a third dose for Pfizer and Moderna vaccine recipients eight months after their second dose. Those with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine don’t need a third dose yet.

Vermont Human Services Secretary Mike Smith recommends consulting with your doctor before getting the additional dose. He said the roll-out of booster shots will work in two phases. The first, which went into effect August 18, includes those with weakened immune systems.

The second phase, scheduled to begin September 20, will target healthcare workers and long-term care residents.

“As was the case when we had the mass vaccination back in the spring, we’ll be leveraging our hospitals, pharmacies, EMS personnel, the National Guard, state employees, and health care providers,” said Smith.

He says once children younger than 12 are approved to receive the vaccine, a roll-out plan will be created.