COVID booster clinics for seniors 65+ in Saratoga County Nov. 22-23

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 booster clinics will be held for seniors by Saratoga County next Monday and Tuesday. The clinics are for seniors 65 years or older.

The county is recommending people register in advance, same-day walk-in appointments will be limited. To be eligible seniors must have received their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna before May 22, 2021, and their Johnson & Johnson shot before September 22, 2021, if they attend Monday’s clinic.

If they attend Tuesday’s clinic, seniors must have received their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna before May 23, 2021, and their Johnson & Johnson before September 23, 2021.

Vaccines given out at the clinics are free and no proof of insurance is required. Seniors can register through the county’s COVID-19 website or by calling (518) 693-1075.

Clinics

Monday, November 22 from 9 a.m.-noon (Pfizer) and 1:30-3:30 p.m. (Moderna) Saratoga County Public Health, 6012 County Farm Road, Ballston Spa

Tuesday, November 23 from 9 a.m.-noon (Moderna) and 1:30-3:30 p.m. (Pfizer) Saratoga County Public Health, 6012 County Farm Road, Ballston Spa

A full listing of upcoming clinics can also be found on the county’s website.