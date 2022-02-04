COVID at-home test kits available to Clifton Park residents

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Town Supervisor Phil Barrett has received an additional supply of Covid-19 at-home test kits for public distribution until supplies are exhausted. Kits will be available for pick up at the Clifton Park Town Hall, supervisor’s office Monday through Friday 9 a.m. -5 p.m.

Officials said because of limited quantities, it is important that residents have identification available to confirm their address. Officials will continue to assist residents with test kits, as further supplies become available. The goal they say, is to get the kits to as many households as possible.

