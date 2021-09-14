COVID: A look back at reported cases and vaccinations

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- It’s been more than a year since NEWS10 started keeping track of COVID cases in the Capital Region and across the state. Beginning in March, NEWS10 also started tracking COVID vaccinations by county.

Wondering how the region’s picture of COVID has changed over time? NEWS10 has gone back to the beginning of the data we collected and compared it to the most recent information available from counties and the states COVID Vaccine Tracker.

Below are the most recent reported COVID cases in local counties and the number of cases reported a year ago on September 14, 2020. There’s also a table with the number of people vaccinated in each county as of Tuesday versus the number of people reported vaccinated by the COVID Vaccination Tracker on February 18.

The last two tables show the percentage of nursing home residents and staff that were fully vaccinated on February 4, compared to September 13.

Reported COVID cases year over year

County Cases reported

September 14, 2020 Cases reported

September 13, 2021 Deaths to date Albany 2,702 27,460 399 Columbia 547 4,590 99 Essex 109 1,965 31 Fulton *344 5,110 97 Greene 406 3,751 78 Montgomery 207 4,899 114 Rensselaer 908 13,607 173 Saratoga 9,781 17,988 184 Schenectady 1,357 14,528 167 Schoharie **81 2,016 20 Warren 319 4,390 81 Washington 270 3,435 41 * Number of cases on 10/2/2020

** Number of cases on 9/11/2020

Fully vaccinated people in the Capital Region

County Vaccinated February 18, 2021 Vaccinated September 14, 2021 Albany 21,962 216,261 Columbia 3,303 39,752 Essex 2,746 24,078 Fulton 2,654 25,493 Greene 2,001 27,550 Montgomery 2,739 29,997 Rensselaer 9,486 101,565 Saratoga 15,994 160,740 Schenectady 10,203 114,719 Schoharie 1,215 16,647 Warren 4,691 45,349 Washington 2,628 35,658

Fully vaccinated nursing home residents

County Vaccinated February 4, 2021 Vaccinated September 14, 2021 Albany 83% 93% Columbia 92% 90% Essex 72% 96% Fulton 84% 90% Greene 90% 94% Montgomery 80% 94% Rensselaer 88% 95% Saratoga 89% 97% Schenectady 84% 94% Warren 76% 92% Washington 90% 96%

Fully vaccinated nursing home staff