COVID: A look back at reported cases and vaccinations

by: Sarah Darmanjian

Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus delta variant. (File/Getty)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- It’s been more than a year since NEWS10 started keeping track of COVID cases in the Capital Region and across the state. Beginning in March, NEWS10 also started tracking COVID vaccinations by county.

Wondering how the region’s picture of COVID has changed over time? NEWS10 has gone back to the beginning of the data we collected and compared it to the most recent information available from counties and the states COVID Vaccine Tracker.

Below are the most recent reported COVID cases in local counties and the number of cases reported a year ago on September 14, 2020. There’s also a table with the number of people vaccinated in each county as of Tuesday versus the number of people reported vaccinated by the COVID Vaccination Tracker on February 18.

The last two tables show the percentage of nursing home residents and staff that were fully vaccinated on February 4, compared to September 13.

Reported COVID cases year over year

CountyCases reported
September 14, 2020		Cases reported
September 13, 2021		Deaths to date
Albany2,70227,460399
Columbia5474,59099
Essex1091,96531
Fulton*3445,11097
Greene4063,75178
Montgomery2074,899114
Rensselaer90813,607173
Saratoga9,78117,988184
Schenectady1,35714,528167
Schoharie**812,01620
Warren3194,39081
Washington2703,43541
* Number of cases on 10/2/2020
** Number of cases on 9/11/2020

Fully vaccinated people in the Capital Region

CountyVaccinated February 18, 2021Vaccinated September 14, 2021
Albany21,962216,261
Columbia3,30339,752
Essex2,74624,078
Fulton2,65425,493
Greene2,00127,550
Montgomery2,73929,997
Rensselaer9,486101,565
Saratoga15,994160,740
Schenectady10,203114,719
Schoharie1,21516,647
Warren4,69145,349
Washington2,62835,658

Fully vaccinated nursing home residents

CountyVaccinated February 4, 2021Vaccinated September 14, 2021
Albany83%93%
Columbia92%90%
Essex72%96%
Fulton84%90%
Greene90%94%
Montgomery80%94%
Rensselaer88%95%
Saratoga89%97%
Schenectady84%94%
Warren76%92%
Washington90%96%

Fully vaccinated nursing home staff

CountyVaccinated February 4, 2021Vaccinated September 14, 2021
Albany52%87%
Columbia42%71%
Essex54%88%
Fulton45%76%
Greene51%79%
Montgomery44%82%
Rensselaer51%72%
Saratoga52%87%
Schenectady67%85%
Warren62%77%
Washington67%84%

