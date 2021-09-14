COVID: A look back at reported cases and vaccinations

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- It’s been more than a year since NEWS10 started keeping track of COVID cases in the Capital Region and across the state. Beginning in March, NEWS10 also started tracking COVID vaccinations by county.
Wondering how the region’s picture of COVID has changed over time? NEWS10 has gone back to the beginning of the data we collected and compared it to the most recent information available from counties and the states COVID Vaccine Tracker.
Below are the most recent reported COVID cases in local counties and the number of cases reported a year ago on September 14, 2020. There’s also a table with the number of people vaccinated in each county as of Tuesday versus the number of people reported vaccinated by the COVID Vaccination Tracker on February 18.
The last two tables show the percentage of nursing home residents and staff that were fully vaccinated on February 4, compared to September 13.
Reported COVID cases year over year
|County
|Cases reported
September 14, 2020
|Cases reported
September 13, 2021
|Deaths to date
|Albany
|2,702
|27,460
|399
|Columbia
|547
|4,590
|99
|Essex
|109
|1,965
|31
|Fulton
|*344
|5,110
|97
|Greene
|406
|3,751
|78
|Montgomery
|207
|4,899
|114
|Rensselaer
|908
|13,607
|173
|Saratoga
|9,781
|17,988
|184
|Schenectady
|1,357
|14,528
|167
|Schoharie
|**81
|2,016
|20
|Warren
|319
|4,390
|81
|Washington
|270
|3,435
|41
** Number of cases on 9/11/2020
Fully vaccinated people in the Capital Region
|County
|Vaccinated February 18, 2021
|Vaccinated September 14, 2021
|Albany
|21,962
|216,261
|Columbia
|3,303
|39,752
|Essex
|2,746
|24,078
|Fulton
|2,654
|25,493
|Greene
|2,001
|27,550
|Montgomery
|2,739
|29,997
|Rensselaer
|9,486
|101,565
|Saratoga
|15,994
|160,740
|Schenectady
|10,203
|114,719
|Schoharie
|1,215
|16,647
|Warren
|4,691
|45,349
|Washington
|2,628
|35,658
Fully vaccinated nursing home residents
|County
|Vaccinated February 4, 2021
|Vaccinated September 14, 2021
|Albany
|83%
|93%
|Columbia
|92%
|90%
|Essex
|72%
|96%
|Fulton
|84%
|90%
|Greene
|90%
|94%
|Montgomery
|80%
|94%
|Rensselaer
|88%
|95%
|Saratoga
|89%
|97%
|Schenectady
|84%
|94%
|Warren
|76%
|92%
|Washington
|90%
|96%
Fully vaccinated nursing home staff
|County
|Vaccinated February 4, 2021
|Vaccinated September 14, 2021
|Albany
|52%
|87%
|Columbia
|42%
|71%
|Essex
|54%
|88%
|Fulton
|45%
|76%
|Greene
|51%
|79%
|Montgomery
|44%
|82%
|Rensselaer
|51%
|72%
|Saratoga
|52%
|87%
|Schenectady
|67%
|85%
|Warren
|62%
|77%
|Washington
|67%
|84%
