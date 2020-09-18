COVID-19 vaccine trials looking to target communities of color

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Clinical Research is working to find an effective vaccine, by focusing on recruiting people of color, who are more impacted by the virus.

Adam Larrabee says Rochester Clinical Research is at the forefront of the search for a COVID-19 vaccine.

“The most important thing that we can do right now is to find a vaccine for COVID-19 to help save lives,” said Adam Larrabee, president of Rochester Clinical Research, Inc.

Multiple phase 1, 2, and 3 trials are taking place at Rochester Clinical Research, and they are hoping to recruit up to 5,000 people as paid volunteers to take place in COVID-19 Vaccine Studies.

“It could be eight visits over two years. The first two visits may be within the first month, and then they don’t come back for another three to six months, and then there’s periodic phone calls,” said Larrabee.

Volunteers can make up to $150 dollars per visit. Health requirements for some of the phases are low, and researchers say they work with volunteers providing transportation and compensation for their time.

To make sure the vaccine is most effective, researchers are targeting communities of color, who are most at risk for infection.

“Those are the people that three times at risk of being infected and seven times more likely to die,” said Larrabee. “We know right now that the communities of color are being infected the most. The only chance at prevention is with a vaccine.”

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES