COVID-19 vaccine: How many people are fully vaccinated in each state?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Close to two million New Yorkers are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Since late December the number of doses arriving from the Federal government has been slowly increasing each week, based on the state’s COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker.
The goal is to vaccinate all New Yorkers, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in his 2021 State of the State address. It will take approximately 70% (13.62 million) of the population to either get vaccinated or infected in order for the state to reach the point of herd immunity, according to the Mayo Clinic.
There have been about 1.64 million New Yorkers who have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, based on New York’s COVID-19 Workbook, and another approximately 1.67 million who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Because there is no way to tell if people included in the state’s positive count have or haven’t also received the vaccine, there is also no way to get an accurate number to say how close the state is to reaching herd immunity.
Most states have vaccinated between 6-9% of their population. Approximately 8.51% of New York’s population has been fully vaccinated, according to John’s Hopkins University. Check out the percentage of populations vaccinated in the map below in each state.
Percentage of Population Fully Vaccinated
|State
|% Vaccinated
|# Vaccinated
|Alabama
|1.64%
|322,346
|Alaska
|3.53%
|104,349
|Arizona
|8.60%
|617,250
|Arkansas
|7.83%
|236,154
|California
|7.34%
|2,905,711
|Colorado
|8.70%
|495,961
|Connecticut
|8.59%
|306,894
|Delaware
|1.96%
|75,946
|District of Columbia
|9.81%
|68,955
|Florida
|8.44%
|1,799,607
|Georgia
|1.91%
|805,575
|Hawaii
|10.05%
|142,855
|Idaho
|7.63%
|133,917
|Illinois
|6.79%
|866,132
|Indiana
|8.77%
|587,359
|Iowa
|5.93%
|187,234
|Kansas
|6.99%
|203,731
|Kentucky
|7.92%
|354,275
|Louisiana
|8.31%
|387,514
|Maine
|9.53%
|127,647
|Maryland
|8.20%
|495,873
|Massachusetts
|8.19%
|565,421
|Michigan
|4.28%
|1,713,784
|Minnesota
|1.69%
|474,714
|Mississippi
|7.63%
|227,961
|Missouri
|7.61%
|466,460
|Montana
|8.89%
|94,538
|Nebraska
|8.53%
|164,570
|Nevada
|8.06%
|244,622
|New Hampshire
|7.19%
|97,565
|New Jersey
|2.05%
|732,926
|New Mexico
|11.91%
|249,716
|New York
|8.51%
|1,664,423
|North Carolina
|9.04%
|939,695
|North Dakota
|10.84%
|82,398
|Ohio
|8.14%
|951,847
|Oklahoma
|10.22%
|403,289
|Oregon
|1.77%
|372,950
|Pennsylvania
|6.91%
|885,866
|Puerto Rico
|6.14%
|196,388
|Rhode Island
|7.58%
|80,162
|South Carolina
|3.45%
|702,036
|South Dakota
|10.86%
|95,864
|Tennessee
|7.35%
|498,245
|Texas
|7.19%
|2,066,013
|Utah
|2.77%
|263,173
|Vermont
|9.50%
|59,544
|Virginia
|2.19%
|748,805
|Washington
|8.49%
|639,927
|West Virginia
|11.71%
|211,589
|Wisconsin
|8.98%
|522,547
|Wyoming
|2.56%
|59,274
Slightly more than 26 million Americans or 7.9% of the total population have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.